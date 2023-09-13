Iran “deploying military hardware to Iraq borders” as deadline to disarm terrorists in Kurdistan nears

The images show the IRGC’s Ground Force sending part of its armored equipment to the northwestern borders.

Iran and Iraq clinched a security deal in early 2023, which sets September 19, 2023 as the deadline for the Iraqi government to disarm terrorist groups from Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

The Iraqi government has undertaken to disarm terrorist groups operating on Iraqi soil and in the Kurdistan region. Under the deal, the groups’ military garrisons will be evacuated and closed, and the terror groups will be relocated to camps designated by Baghdad.

Iran has emphasized that the September 19 deadline will not be extended, whatsoever.

Meanwhile, Iraq has given assurances that it will not allow its territory to be used to harm the regional countries, including Iran.

The IRGC has in the past pounded the positions of the terror groups in northern Iraq.