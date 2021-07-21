Iran’s Zarif Sympathises with Iraq over Sadr City Terror Attack

In a phone call with Iraqi top diplomat Fuad Hussein, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed sympathy with the Iraqi government and people over the recent terrorist act in Baghdad’s Sadr City.

During the phone conversation which was held on Tuesday night, the two sides also discussed bilateral relations between Tehran and Baghdad.

Foreign Minister Zarif also congratulated his Iraqi counterpart on the Eid al-Adha.

A suicide attack killed at least 35 people and wounded dozens in a crowded market in the Sadr City neighbourhood of Baghdad on Monday. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.