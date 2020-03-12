Iran’s VP Orders Aid to Female Breadwinners Affected by Coronavirus

Jahangiri on Wednesday ordered Minister of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari to address the woes faced by the country’s female-householder families and to provide special aid to this vulnerable group in the wake of outbreak of COVID-19.

The vice president emphasized that it is necessary to help the female breadwinners and mitigate the economic and social harms on them amid the outbreak of coronavirus and ahead of the new Iranian year, considering that the disease has had adverse effects on small businesses.

A few days ago, Jahangiri had held telephone conversations with the governors of provinces of Tehran, Qom, Alborz, Golestan, Gilan, Mazandaran and Khuzestan, urging them to employ the whole capacities to inform the public in a timely manner about the contagious disease and use the potential of all institutions, non-governmental organizations and media to improve the level of personal and public hygiene in order to contain COVID-19.

Iran’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday that the number of coronavirus infections has risen to 9,000, out of whom 354 have died and 2,959 have recovered and been discharged from the hospital.