Iran’s UN envoy slams sanctions as an “act of terrorism”

Iran’s envoy to the UN has condemned all forms of terrorism including economic and pharmaceutical terrorism and unilateral sanctions.

Outlining Iran’s stance on the fight against terrorism at the UN General Assembly’s 6th Committee, Majid Takhte Ravanchi also said sanctions are an act of terror as they target ordinary citizens and are meant to cause chaos and pit people against governments.

Takhte Ravanchi reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering commitment to fight this “heinous phenomenon”.

Takhte Ravanchi also paid respect to the victims of terrorism most notably Iran’s top General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a terrorist attack by the US, as well as Iran’s nuclear scientists. He said the only way to fight terror is to fight its root-causes such as military intervention and occupation of other countries. Iran’s envoy to the UN however said the Palestinian people have a right to defend themselves against the Zionist regime.

Elsewhere, Takhte Ravanchi noted that some governments have abused the absence of an international convention to fight terrorism and the lack of a global consensus on the definition of terrorism to adopt double standards in the fight against terror, make arbitrary interpretations in this regard and make unilateral lists to frame nations and their institutions as sponsors of terrorism.

The Iranian envoy to the UN said the Islamic Republic supports the establishment of an international convention for the purpose of fighting terror.