Iran’s Shamkhani Due in Russia’s Ufa to Attend Security Forum

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) will head to Russia on Tuesday to attend the 10th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues.

Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani will travel to the southern city of Ufa upon the official invitation of his Russian counterpart Nikolai Platonovich Patrushev.

The international summit will be held on June 18 and 19. It will bring together high-ranking delegates from about 100 countries to discuss the most important issues in international security.

Holding talks and bilateral consultations to look into joint political, military and security initiatives with some of the countries attending the event is on the agenda of the Iranian senior official.

These negotiations are going to be held to share efforts to confront and control security threats.

Such forums are held annually at the initiative of the Russian Security Council in one of Russian cities. Previously, such meetings were held in Yekaterinburg, St. Petersburg, Vladivostok, Kazan, Ulan-Ude, Grozny, in the Tver region and twice in Sochi.

Last year’s conference in Sochi was attended by delegates from 118 world nations and three delegations from various United Nations structures.