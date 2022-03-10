Thursday, March 10, 2022
Iran’s Raeisi stresses continued adherence to Imam Khomeini’s teachings

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says Iran’s success hinges on continued adherence to the teachings of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini.

During a visit by members of the Assembly of Experts to Imam Khomeini’s Masoleum in southern Tehran on Thursday, Raisi said that continued adherence to the imam’s teachings would guarantee Iran’s success.

The Iranian president said Imam Khomeini believed in the principle of relying on God and trusting people, a teaching that he said should be properly studied and learned.

Raisi said the dynamic Islamic fiqh (jurisprudence) was capable of meeting man’s needs and pave the way for the society’s success and advance.

During the Thursday visit, the members of the Assembly of Experts renewed their allegiance to Imam Khomeini.

