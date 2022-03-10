Iran’s Raeisi stresses continued adherence to Imam Khomeini’s teachings

During a visit by members of the Assembly of Experts to Imam Khomeini’s Masoleum in southern Tehran on Thursday, Raisi said that continued adherence to the imam’s teachings would guarantee Iran’s success.

The Iranian president said Imam Khomeini believed in the principle of relying on God and trusting people, a teaching that he said should be properly studied and learned.

Raisi said the dynamic Islamic fiqh (jurisprudence) was capable of meeting man’s needs and pave the way for the society’s success and advance.

During the Thursday visit, the members of the Assembly of Experts renewed their allegiance to Imam Khomeini.