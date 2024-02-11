Sunday, February 11, 2024
Iranians hold nationwide rallies to mark 45th anniv. of Islamic Revolution victory 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Millions of people are holding nationwide rallies across Iran on Friday to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 that toppled the former pro-US regime of the Shah.

The annual ceremonies are underway in the capital Tehran and other cities and will continue until noon.

Many families along with their children wave the Iranian flags and speakers blare out songs reminiscent of the revolution days over four decades ago.

The participants renew their allegiance to the Revolution and its Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as well as the founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini.

On February 1, 1979, Imam Khomeini the leader of the Revolution returned to his home country after fifteen years of exile.
The Revolution led to the ouster of the former monarch Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and achieved victory ten days later on February 11.

