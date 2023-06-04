Raisi: Imam Khomeini’s Revolution changed all political equations in world

Raisi made the remarks on Saturday evening during a speech at the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, on the eve of the anniversary of the departure of the influential politico-religious leader.

“The Imam’s Revolution disrupted all political equations in the world and formed new ones,” said Raisi.

He described the Islamic Revolution as one of the major factors behind the formation of a new world order today.

“Today, we see that the elements of American strength and unilateralism are declining, and new powers such as regional organizations, especially in Asia, are emerging,” the president added.

Raisi also highlighted the Islamic Republic’s role in the formation of a regional resistance front against Israeli occupation.

“Today, we clearly see that the situation of the Zionist regime, as the unholy child of America in the region, has never been as bad as it is today in the past 70 years since its establishment,” he added.

Today, Raisi added, all powerful countries acknowledge Iran’s regional might.

“Our power in the region is inevitable and undeniable, and no equation can be formed except with the involvement of Islamic Iran,” he said.