The special events took place in the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, south of the Iranian capital Tehran on Thursday morning.

The ceremony started at 09:33 local time (06:03 GMT) to mark the exact time of Imam Khomeini’s arrival to the country after 15 years of exile in France on February 1, 1979.

His return to Iran put an end to the ruling of the US-backed Pahlavi regime and the victory of the Islamic Revolution in the country ten days later.