Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Schools across Iran ring Islamic Revolution Bell

By IFP Editorial Staff

The symbolic Islamic Revolution Bell was rung across Iran on Wednesday morning to mark the 45th anniversary of the victory of the revolution in 1979 after toppling the former Shah regime.

Iran has launched the celebratory event, known as the Ten-Day Fajr (dawn) that starts with the arrival of the founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini to Iran on February 1 and culminates in the victory of the revolution on February 11.

The bells were rung at 09:27 local time (05:57 GMT) which is the exact time of Imam Khomeini’s return in 1979.

Iranian officials participated in the event at schools, held a day in advance, as Thursday is a weekend holiday on the academic calendar in the country.

