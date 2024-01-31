Schools across Iran ring Islamic Revolution Bell

Iran has launched the celebratory event, known as the Ten-Day Fajr (dawn) that starts with the arrival of the founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini to Iran on February 1 and culminates in the victory of the revolution on February 11.

The bells were rung at 09:27 local time (05:57 GMT) which is the exact time of Imam Khomeini’s return in 1979.

Iranian officials participated in the event at schools, held a day in advance, as Thursday is a weekend holiday on the academic calendar in the country.