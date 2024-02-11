Millions mark 45th anniv. of Islamic Revolution victory in Iran

Ceremonies were held in the capital Tehran and other cities with ordinary people and ranking officials, including President Ebrahim Raisi, in attendance.

President Raisi, in his address to the crowd at Tehran’s Azadi Square, noted that that people in Iran “chose independence over reliance on foreign powers” and “honor over humiliation” through the Revolution.

Many families along with their children waved the Iranian flags and speakers blared out songs reminiscent of the Revolution days over four decades ago.

The participants renewed allegiance to the Revolution and its Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as well as the founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini.

A statement was issued at the end of the ceremony, saying the Islamic Revolution stemmed from divine traditions under the auspices and guidelines of the prophets and the leadership of Imam Khomeini.

On February 1, 1979, Imam Khomeini, the leader of the Revolution, returned to his home country after fifteen years of exile.

The Revolution led to the ouster of the former monarch Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and achieved victory ten day later on February 11.