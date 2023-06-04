Sunday, June 4, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveLocalSelected

Iranians mark 34th anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s departure

By IFP Editorial Staff
Imam Khomeini

Iranians commemorate the 34th anniversary of the passing of Imam Khomeini, political and spiritual leader who led the nation’s 1979 Islamic Revolution and changed the course of history not just in Iran but also in the broader region.

On Sunday morning, masses of people from all walks of life gathered at Imam Khomeini’s Mausoleum south of Tehran, along with the country’s top officials and military men as well as ambassadors and dignitaries of other countries.

Imam Khomeini’s successor, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, led the large mourning procession at the venue.

Similar mourning ceremonies were also held a large gathering halls in many cities countrywide.

The Imam Khomeini-led Islamic Revolution put an end to centuries of autocratic rule in Iran, replacing it with a one-of-a-kind democratic system of governance based on Islam.

Imam Khomeini passed away in 1989 at the age of 87, almost a decade after the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks