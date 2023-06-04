Iranians mark 34th anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s departure

On Sunday morning, masses of people from all walks of life gathered at Imam Khomeini’s Mausoleum south of Tehran, along with the country’s top officials and military men as well as ambassadors and dignitaries of other countries.

Imam Khomeini’s successor, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, led the large mourning procession at the venue.

Similar mourning ceremonies were also held a large gathering halls in many cities countrywide.

The Imam Khomeini-led Islamic Revolution put an end to centuries of autocratic rule in Iran, replacing it with a one-of-a-kind democratic system of governance based on Islam.

Imam Khomeini passed away in 1989 at the age of 87, almost a decade after the victory of the Islamic Revolution.