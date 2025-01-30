Iran’s Leader pays tribute at Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum, martyrs’ cemetery

During his visit, the Leader honored the memory of the founder of the Islamic Republic and prayed for him.

Besides visiting the mausoleum, Ayatollah Khamenei paid tribute to the martyrs of the July 7, 1981, terrorist bombing and the September 8, 1981, terrorist bombing at the prime minister’s office, including prominent figures such as top jurist Mohammad Hosseini Beheshti, then president Mohammad Ali Rajai, and prime minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar.

The Leader also visited the graves of the martyrs of the Islamic Revolution, the Iran-Iraq war in the 80s, and those who fought in Iraq and Syria against militants, known as the Defenders of the Holy Shrines, offering prayers for them.

The Ten-Day Dawn marks the period between Imam Khomeini’s return to Iran on February 1, 1979, and the victory of the Islamic Revolution on February 11, which deposed the last Shah of Iran.