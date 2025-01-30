IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsLocal

Iran’s Leader pays tribute at Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum, martyrs’ cemetery

By Ehsan Ghasri

In the lead-up to the celebrations over the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution in 1979, or Ten-Day Dawn, and the anniversary of Imam Khomeini's return to his homeland from exile, Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Ayatollah Khamenei visited the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini on Wednesday in southern Tehran.

During his visit, the Leader honored the memory of the founder of the Islamic Republic and prayed for him.

Besides visiting the mausoleum, Ayatollah Khamenei paid tribute to the martyrs of the July 7, 1981, terrorist bombing and the September 8, 1981, terrorist bombing at the prime minister’s office, including prominent figures such as top jurist Mohammad Hosseini Beheshti, then president Mohammad Ali Rajai, and prime minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar.

The Leader also visited the graves of the martyrs of the Islamic Revolution, the Iran-Iraq war in the 80s, and those who fought in Iraq and Syria against militants, known as the Defenders of the Holy Shrines, offering prayers for them.

The Ten-Day Dawn marks the period between Imam Khomeini’s return to Iran on February 1, 1979, and the victory of the Islamic Revolution on February 11, which deposed the last Shah of Iran.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks