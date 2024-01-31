Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Iranian president visits Imam Khomeini mausoleum

By IFP Media Wire

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and his cabinet members paid a visit to the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini on Wednesday on the anniversary of his historic return to his homeland in 1979 after years of exile.

The president and his entourage paid tribute to Imam Khomeini and renewed allegiance to his causes 45 years since the victory of the revolution.

