Iran’s President Warns US Not to Make New Mistakes

In a telephone conversation with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday, President Rouhani said Iran attaches great significance to regional stability and security, stressing that the only way to preserve security of the region is to build up friendship and cooperation among the neighbors and to prevent foreign interference.

He also denounced the US assassination of Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani as a serious crime, calling on the world countries, particularly the neighbors, to condemn such American crime.

Assassination of General Soleimani, who was a guest of the Iraqi government and people, was a grave insult to Iraq’s sovereignty and a heinous crime against the Iranian nation, the president deplored.

He also hailed the Iraqi Parliament’s admirable move to pass a resolution on the eviction of American forces from the Arab country.

The president further touched on Iran’s military reaction to the US’ terrorist measure, stressing, “If the US intends to respond to our action, it will receive a very immense and dangerous response, and I hope that Americans, whose political life has been always fraught with mistakes, would not make another mistake.”

He also expressed hope that all countries favoring security would take serious action to force the US to respect law and humanity at this delicate juncture.

“Iran will side with the Qatari government and nation against the cruel sanctions like the past, and we are willing to further expand ties between the two countries,” President Rouhani concluded.

The Emir of Qatar, for his part, emphasized that Doha will never forget the Iranian government and nation’s support at the time of sanctions, noting, “We are opposed to any creation of tensions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also highlighted the two countries’ great potential for the promotion of ties, saying the capacities must be used to enhance relations in all arenas.