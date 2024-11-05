Iran says to respond to Israel’s assault at appropriate time

In a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart in Islamabad on Tuesday, Araghchi stated that Iran has the inherent, legitimate right to self-defense and, at the appropriate time, will respond to the Israeli regime using proper methods.

Referring to the Israeli regime’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and its aggression against Lebanon and other regions, Araghchi noted that his visit to Pakistan comes at a critical time.

He added that the Israeli regime’s attack on Iran further revealed its warmongering and aggressive nature.

The Iranian foreign minister said that, unlike the Israeli regime, Iran does not seek tension but reserves the right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

He also voiced gratitude for Pakistan’s clear and firm stance in condemning the Israeli regime’s aggression.

Araghchi said that the international community’s failure to stop Israel’s genocide and crimes has endangered regional and international peace and security.

Referring to the approaching winter season and the challenges faced by displaced people, he highlighted Muslim states’ efforts to stop the crises in Gaza and Lebanon.

The top Iranian diplomat also pointed to the historical, cultural, civilizational, and religious commonalities between Iran and Pakistan, calling for a boost in their bilateral ties.

Araghchi said terrorism is a common threat to both Iran and Pakistan, adding that the two countries are fighting this scourge.