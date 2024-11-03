US renews warning about Iran’s new strike against Israel

Axios, citing a US official and a former Israeli official, reported that Washington relayed to Tehran that it would not be able to restrain Israel if Iran were to attack again.

Axios previously reported that Israeli intelligence suggests Iran is preparing to attack Israel. Iran first responded to Israeli assault in the region amid the ongoing war on Gaza in April, in an attack that was in response to the Israeli bombing of an Iranian consulate building in Syria.

Then, after Israel killed Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, Ismail Haniyeh and Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, in Tehran and Beirut, Iran launched another attack on Israeli military sites.

Israel responded in kind with its a strike on Iranian military strikes.

High-ranking Iranian officials said on Thursday Tehran intends to respond to last week’s Israeli attack, signaling that the months-long cycle of attack and counterattack between Tehran and Tel Aviv that has provoked fears of a wider regional war could continue.

The officials did not provide details on the timing of the response or what form it might take.

On Saturday, the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei warned that the US and Israeli regime will receive a crushing response for stoking tensions in the region.