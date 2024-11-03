IRGC chief says Iran to acquire anything necessary to overcome enemies

Major General Hossein Salami on Sunday released a message on the occasion of the National Day against Global Arrogance, which marks the anniversary of the seizure of the US embassy in Tehran back in 1979.

The IRGC commander warned the US, as the archenemy of the Iranian nation, and its “rabid dog”, namely the “criminal and terrorist Zionist regime”, that the Islamic resistance forces in the region will give a crushing response to the front of evil.

In this course, he added, the resistance front and Islamic Iran will equip themselves with whatever is necessary to confront and overcome the enemy.

Major General Salami also emphasized that the resistance forces would not feel intimidated by the threats and the hue and cry from the evil rulers in Washington and Tel Aviv.

In remarks on Saturday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei underscored that the actions of the enemy will not go unanswered by those who are working to fight them on behalf of the Iranian nation, and that such actions will not be forgotten.

The Leader asserted that both the Zionist regime and the US will undoubtedly receive a crushing response for their actions against the Iranian nation and the resistance front.