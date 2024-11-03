Nationwide rallies in Iran mark National Day of Fight Against Global Arrogance

The rallies also mark National Student Day, which is the anniversary of the US Embassy takeover in Tehran in 1979.

Every year, Iranians take to the streets on this day to show their anger at the US hostility toward their country over the past decades.

This year’s central theme is “America, the Axis of Evil in the World.”

In the capital Tehran, the rallies commenced at Palestine Square and proceeded towards the embassy a building that used to be the US embassy which is known as the Den of Espionage in Iran.

On November 4, 1979, university students seized the embassy, which had become a center of espionage following the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The students later published documents proving that the compound was engaged in plans and measures to overthrow the Islamic Republic.

This year’s event is titled “the Caravan to Al-Quds” to express solidarity with Palestinians amid incessant Israeli onslaught against the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

Throughout the route, various cultural stations set up by community organizations and students explain the nature of ‘arrogance’ through creative initiatives.