Iran Judiciary chief orders review of pardon request for 2 detained journalists

By IFP Editorial Staff
Niloufar Hamedi & Elaheh Mohammadi

The spokesperson for Iran’s Judiciary announced that two detained Iranian journalists, convicted of collaborating with enemies in the case of the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman whose death sparked nation-wide unrest and deadly riots in Iran in 2022, have submitted a pardon request.

Asghar Jahangir said on Tuesday that in a formal letter, the two journalists, Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi,
pledged not to engage in any actions contrary to national laws and regulations and committed to uphold written and ethical obligations.

Having served part of their sentences, the journalists, appealed for clemency, invoking Islamic leniency, added the spokesman.

Jahangir said, the request has now been sent to the Pardons Commission in Tehran’s Judiciary, and the outcome will be announced after the evaluation process is complete.

According to the verdict, Mohammadi received a 6-year sentence for cooperating with the hostile government of the United States, 5 years for conspiracy against the security of the country, and 1 year for propagating activities against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Hamedi was sentenced to 7 years for collaborating with the hostile government of the United States, 5 years for conspiracy against the country’s security, and 1 year for propagandizing against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

