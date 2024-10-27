FM Araghchi: US provided air corridor to Israel in aggression on Iran

In an interview with Iran’s state-run IRIB television on Sunday, Araghchi slammed Washington’s complicity in the Israeli raid that targeted Iranian military sites in three provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam and left four Iranian Army officers killed.

The foreign minister pointed out that international condemnations are pouring in, saying “Since yesterday, we have received numerous messages and statements from various countries slamming Israel’s attack on Iranian military centers.”

Araghchi also mentioned that Iran has formally registered the attack with the UN Secretary General and requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting.

He, however, expressed skepticism about the Security Council’s ability to take an effective measure due to the influence of the US and other countries, but stressed that Iran has fulfilled its duty by documenting the aggression and seeking international response.

Araghchi reiterated that Israel cannot conduct such operations without US coordination, asserting that all crimes in Gaza, Lebanon, and other areas have been carried out with American weapons and political support, making the US complicit in Israel’s actions.

He stated that the US’s participation in Israel’s crimes and regional destabilization is evident, and it bears shared responsibility for these actions.