Iran says US, Israel inching toward downfall

“Today, it is the US that is observing its political sunset,” Major General Hossein Salami said in an address to a gathering of people marking the National Day of Fighting against Global Arrogance in Tehran on Monday.

He noted that the Americans and Israelis have thoroughly approached their collapse, warning Washington and Tel Aviv that the resistance forces will respond to them at an appropriate time.

The commander added that the tragic events in Gaza and Lebanon debunk American human rights, slamming the US as the root cause of political and military turmoil in the world although it claims to be advocating democracy and freedom.

In remarks on Saturday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei underscored that the actions of the enemy will not go unanswered by those who are working to fight them on behalf of the Iranian nation, and that such actions will not be forgotten.

The Leader asserted that both the Zionist regime and the US will undoubtedly receive a crushing response for their actions against the Iranian nation and the resistance front.