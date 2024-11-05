Israeli PM considers offering millions to Hamas for release of hostages

The Israeli Channel 12 reports that the prime minister has proposed offering Hamas “several million dollars” for each captive released.

The proposal also includes “safe passage” out of the Gaza Strip for captors and their families willing to free hostages.

According to the report, Netanyahu issued these instructions during a security meeting tonight, although his previous public appeal last month did not gain momentum.

Dozens of hostages taken from Israel during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks are still being held in the besieged enclave. There are 101 hostages still held in the blockaded strip, Israeli authorities say, but as many as one-third of them are thought to be dead.

Israel has continued its military onslaught on Gaza following the attack by Hamas, despite a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 43,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli offensive has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

Mediation efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas have failed over Netanyahu’s refusal to halt the war.