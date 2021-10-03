Iran’s president congratulates Xi on China’s National Day

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi has congratulated China on its National Day and the 72nd anniversary of the People’s Republic of China.

In a message addressed to China’s President Xi Jinping, Raeisi said China’s great accomplishments over the past decades are indebted to unity and solidarity among the great Chinese nation and the existence of prudent leaders “like Your Excellency” as it strives to achieve growth and development.

He added that China’s sustained commitment to the priority of “development” on the global political agenda reflects its vision of a fair, people-oriented international order that benefits all countries, especially developing ones.

Raeisi added, “Iran and China as two great peace-loving civilizations and strategic partners can pave the way for the realization of true multilateralism through strategic and win-win cooperation and I hope that in the new chapter of relations between the two countries, we will see the promotion and expansion of cooperation in various economic, political and cultural fields, and the implementation of the strategic partnership”.

Iran and China enjoy close ties that have angered the United States, most notably after Washington re-imposed sanctions on Iran after withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal. On Wednesday, China dismissed the US demand to cut oil imports from Iran. Beijing said its economic and trade cooperation with Iran has always been conducted within the framework of international law.