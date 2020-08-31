Iran’s President Calls for Closer Ties with Kyrgyzstan

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has offered congratulations to the Kyrgyz nation and government on the anniversary of the country’s national day, calling for further enhancement of bilateral ties.

In a Monday message to the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Rouhani expressed hope that the relations between the two countries would further develop in all economic, political and cultural fields considering the historical and cultural common grounds between the two countries.

“The redoubled efforts of the officials of the two countries to identify and eliminate possible obstacles and problems and to make the most of the existing capacities can be a great step in development of relations and providing more welfare for our nations,” he noted.

He finally wished health and success for his Kyrgyz counterpart, and prosperity and felicity for the people of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan.

The Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan is the main state holiday in Kyrgyzstan. It is celebrated in Kyrgyzstan annually on August 31, the anniversary of its declaration of independence in 1991.

On August 31, 1991, the Supreme Council of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan adopted a law on the “Declaration on State Independence of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan”. Because of this, the Kyrgyz Republic was declared an independent state. Kyrgyzstan officially adhered to the principles of international law, and cooperation between peoples.