Iran’s President Announces New Year’s Budget Law for Implementation

In accordance with the 123rd article of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Constitution, Rouhani announced the implementation of the “Budget Law for the New Fiscal Year.”

According to article 123 of Iran’s constitution, the President of the Islamic Republic has the duty to sign the legislations that are approved by the parliament, or the result of a referendum, after passing the legal procedures and are communicated to him. He must then send them to those responsible for their enforcement.