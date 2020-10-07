Iran’s Persepolis to Host Asian, World Powerlifting Championships

The World Power Sport Federation (WPSF) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran on holding Asian world powerlifting championships at Persepolis, a world-famous historical site in southern Iran

The MoU was signed between the WPSF and the Persepolis World Heritage Centre as well as the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department of Marvdasht town.

“Given the potentialities of Persepolis as a world heritage site, it can set the stage, like before, for numerous developments and events in the international community, and we deem it appropriate to use the global potential o this historical site to promote different educational issues, promote the local community, etc.,” said Hamid Fadaee, the director of the Persepolis World Heritage Centre.

He said Iran is ready to host international powerlifting competitions.

Bahman Mardani, the head of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department of Marvdasht town, also highlighted the importance of such global sports events, and added such moves will play a key role in introducing the country’s historical and cultural values to international circles.

