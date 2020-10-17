Iran’s Military Says Ready to Set up Field Hospitals to Treat COVID-19 Patients

A senior Iranian military commander says the Armed Forces stand ready to set up makeshift hospitals to treat coronavirus patients if need be.

Second Brigadier General Hassan Araqi said the military’s preparedness is in line with a recent order by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who instructed the General staff of the Armed Forces to make all medical centres and hospitals of the military, with their maximum capacity, available to COVID-19 patients.

“The General Staff of the Armed Forces officially communicated [to the military] the commander-in-chief’s order,” said general Araqi, the head of the Health and Treatment Office of the General staff of the Armed Forces.

He said all resources and facilities of the army have been made available to coronavirus patients in coordination with the National Coronavirus Headquarters.

He added the military is also ready to work closely with relevant bodies to establish convalescent homes if necessary.

“We are facing the third peak of the coronavirus outbreak in the country,” he said.

“Our people should seriously take care of their health and abide by health protocols and social distancing measures,” he added.

“The health and treatment sector has also mobilized all its resources to counter coronavirus and look after patients,” he said.