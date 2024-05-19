Iran’s Leader pointing to president copter incident: There will be no disruption in country’s work

Ayatollah Khamenei said: “Everyone should pray for the health of this group of servants. If the people of Iran do not worry, there will be no disruption in the work of the country.”

The incident happened in a mountainous region in East Azerbaijan Province in northeastern Iran while President Raisi and his accompanying delegation including Foreign Minister Hossen Amiradbollahian, were flying on a helicopter.

The president had earlier attended the inauguration ceremony of a dam on the Aras River, bordering Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.