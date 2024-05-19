Sunday, May 19, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsLocal

Iran’s Leader pointing to president copter incident: There will be no disruption in country’s work

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ayatollah Khamenei

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, expressed concerns about the disturbing helicopter crash incident on Sunday evening involving the Iranian president and his companions during a gathering of the families of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps.

Ayatollah Khamenei said: “Everyone should pray for the health of this group of servants. If the people of Iran do not worry, there will be no disruption in the work of the country.”

The incident happened in a mountainous region in East Azerbaijan Province in northeastern Iran while President Raisi and his accompanying delegation including Foreign Minister Hossen Amiradbollahian, were flying on a helicopter.

The president had earlier attended the inauguration ceremony of a dam on the Aras River, bordering Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks