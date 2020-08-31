Iran’s Leader Praises Efforts of Air Defence Units

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has lauded the Iranian Air Defence forces for their contribution to the country’s national security.

Head of the Leader’s military office Brigadier General Mohammad Shirazi had a telephone conversation with Commander of Iran’s Air Defence Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi-Fard on Monday to relay a message from Ayatollah Khamenei.

“Send my regards to the vigilant personnel of the country’s Air Defense. The country owes its security to Air Defense’ preparedness and wakefulness. Our pious people are grateful for your unwavering efforts. Be appreciative of this,” the Leader told the Air Defence units in the message, passed on by General Shirazi.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely “meant for defence”, and that Iran’s defence capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.