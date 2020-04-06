Iran’s Leader Okays Allocation of €1 Billion to Fight COVID-19

The funding will be used to fight the coronavirus, tackle the consequences of the epidemic and better manage the national campaign against the disease.

Following the Leader’s approval, President Hassan Rouhani ordered the head of the country’s Plan and Budget Organization to act accordingly.

The government of President Rouhani is battling against the spread of the novel coronavirus while the country is still under the United States’ unilateral sanctions.

Figures released by the Health Ministry today show the number of new coronavirus infections in the country has decreased for the eighth day in a row.

The spokesman for the Health Ministry Kianoush Jahanpour on Monday confirmed 2,274 new cases of infection in 24 hours, raising the total number to 60,500.

The number of deaths in 24 hours also dropped for the second day in a row. According to the spokesman, 136 people died in the past 24 hours from the novel coronavirus, increasing the death toll to 3,739.

The recovery process has gained momentum in the past few days, Jahanpour said, adding that 24,236 patients have so far recovered and been discharged from the hospital.