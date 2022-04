In the message Ayatollah Khamenei wished divine mercy for Ayatollah Javadi Amoli’s wife.

Also earlier, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed sorrow over the passing of Mrs. Sakineh Rouhi and extended his condolences to Ayatollah Javadi Amoli and his family.

Raisi described the cleric’s wife as a pious woman and wished her divine mercy.

Mrs. Rouhi passed on Sunday.

Ayatollah Javadi Amoli is a prominent Shia authority, that has many followers in Iran.