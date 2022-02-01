Tuesday, February 1, 2022
type here...
SocietyReligionIFP Exclusive

Iran’s leader offers condolences over passing of Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani

By IFP Editorial Staff
Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

More Articles

A number of top Shia authorities including leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, have offered condolences over the passing of Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani.

Ayatollah Khamenei described Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani as a pillar of the Qom seminary and a prominent religious scholar.

The leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution also said in the time of the late Ayatollah Boroujerdi, Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani was one of the best students of that great master; in the time of the late Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Reza Golpayegani, he was his companion as well as a scientific and practical advisor; and during the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani was trusted by Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic.

Iraq’s top Shia authority Ayatollah Ali Sistani also expressed grief over the departure of Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani, describing the cleric’s death as a great loss. Iranian officials including President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian as well as former president Hassan Rouhani also offered their condolences.

Ayatollah Safi Golpayegan died on Tuesday after a heart attack. He was 103.

Previous articleIran FM: Tehran open to good deal in Vienna
Next articleRaisi hopes bilateral cooperation with China will expand in all fields

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks