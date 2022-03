The leader said Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani faithfully stood by people on different issues relating to the Islamic Revolution and the country and threw his full support behind the Islamic establishment.

Ayatollah Khamenei reiterated that the late cleric made great services that will definitely be rewarded with divine blessing.

The leader also wished Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani a high place in his afterlife and expressed hope the late cleric will be reunited with his pure ancestors.