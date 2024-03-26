Iran’s Leader: Media more effective than missiles in repelling enemies 

The Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Monday evening that the media are more effective than missiles and drones in pushing back the enemies.

Addressing a gathering of poets for iftar, breaking fast, in the holy month of Ramadan, Ayatollah Khamenei said, the media “affect hearts and minds. Those who have stronger media will be more successful in attaining their goals.”

The Leader added, “Poetry is a medium. Today, the challenges and conflicts in the world are about media challenges.”

During the meeting, the poets recited poems touching on various issues, including the months-long Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip that has so far left more than 32,000 Palestinians dead.