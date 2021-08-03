Iran’s Leader Endorses Ebrahim Raisi as New President

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has formally confirmed Ebrahim Raisi as the country’s new president in a ceremony in Tehran.

In his mandate, the Leader lauded Raisi’s wisdom and tireless efforts.

“Now, while expressing my gratitude to our dear people, and approving of their choice, I confirm and appoint Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, a wise, indefatigable and seasoned scholar with the common touch, as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” read Ayatollah Khamenei’s mandate.

“I asked God Almighty to bestow success upon him and his colleagures,” the mandate added.

After receiving the Leader’s mandate, Raisi reiterated that the Iranian presidential election held on June 18, 2021 was a manifestation of religious democracy.

“In that election, people turned out en masse and created a great epic despite enemies’ animosity and health restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Raisi noted.

He said the Islamic Revolution of Iran presented a “new model of governance” which brings together science and ethics, justice and progress, dignity and welfare.

He also thanked efforts made by Iranian officials since the revolution to realize democracy.

Raisi vowed to continue efforts to lift the anti-Iran sanctions but said he won’t make it dependent on the foreigners’ will.