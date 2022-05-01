Iran’s Leader condoles over death of media figure Nader Talebzadeh

In a message on Saturday, Ayatollah Khamenei called Talebzadeh a “highly-motivated, hard-working, revolutionary researcher and artist” and condoled with his family, colleagues, and friends.

Talebzadeh was a documentary filmmaker, researcher, and journalist, who, among other things, directed, wrote and produced numerous award-winning documentary films about the atrocities committed against Iranians during the eight-year Iraqi war of the1980s.

He was an outspoken critic of American hegemony and the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Talebzadeh also served as the chairman of the International New Horizon Conference, which aims to expose the criminal policies of the US and Israel. He was placed under sanctions by the US in 2019 for those activities.

He died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Tehran on Friday evening. He was 69.

Earlier, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi offered condolences over Talebzadeh’s death. So did Director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) Peyman Jebelli.

Many other Iranian officials, politicians, and cultural figures also condoled over his passing.