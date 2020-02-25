Iran’s Health Ministry Hotline Gives People Advice on Coronavirus

Iran’s health ministry has launched a 24/7 hotline to answer the ambiguities of people concerned by controversial reports about the infections and deaths.
By dialing 190, people can have access to experts who try to reduce the anxiety of the public at two shifts.
According to officials, about 60 experts are ready to answer the questions of people.
The deadly virus is rapidly spreading in Iran. So far, 15 people have lost their lives to the disease.
Iran has launched a national campaign to defeat the virus as soon as possible and with the lowest number of fatalities.