Iran’s former security chief becomes Leader’s political adviser, member of Expediency Council

By IFP Editorial Staff

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has appointed the former secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Shamkhani, as his political adviser and a member of the Expediency Council.

Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Shamkhani to the new posts in a decree on Monday.

Shamkhani, who had been secretary of the SNSC since 2013, was replaced on Sunday. He was Iran’s second longest-serving security chief since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, behind only former President Hassan Rouhani, who had been SNSC’s secretary for nearly 16 years.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi appointed Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the director of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Strategic Center, as the new secretary of the SNSC.

Ahmadian served as the IRGC Navy commander from August 1997 to July 2000. He had also been the chief of staff of the IRGC for seven years.

