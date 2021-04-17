Iran’s Foreign Ministry Denies ‘Distorted’ Reports Quoting ‘Informed Sources’

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has refuted the rumours and “distorted” reports on nuclear talks that quote “informed sources”.

“The latest news of nuclear negotiations are merely disseminated through the official channels of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Foreign Ministry spokesman, and the head of the Iranian negotiating team,” Khatibzadeh said on Saturday in response to reporters who asked about such rumours.

The spokesman urged media outlets to avoid paying attention to certain reports that try to kick up a fuss by quoting “informed sources”.

In similar remarks, Iran’s chief negotiator Seyyed Abbas Araqchi had earlier criticised certain media outlets for quoting “informed sources” in their reports about the Vienna talks, saying such allegations confuse the other parties participating in the talks, and undermine Iran’s strategy in the negotiations.