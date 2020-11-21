Iran’s Foreign Minister Postpones Trips to Moscow, Baku

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s planned trips to Russia and the Azerbaijan Republic have been postponed to a later date, according to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

In a statement on Saturday, Khatibzadeh said the trips, which were planned for the coming days, have been postponed because of the Iranian cabinet’s extraordinary plan to hold meetings both in the morning and in the afternoon within the coming days to discuss the country’s budget.

According to the spokesman, all cabinet members and ministers must attend these meetings and sessions.