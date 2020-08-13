Iran’s Foreign Minister in Beirut for Talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has arrived in Beirut to hold talks with top Lebanese officials.

In meetings with Lebanese officials on Friday, Zarif is to discuss the latest developments in Lebanon following the recent massive blast, the delivery of Iran’s aid for the Lebanese nation, and other issues of mutual interest.

His trip to Beirut comes as the Lebanese government has resigned amid angry protests following the devastating blast which struck the capital, Beirut, on August 4.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun accepted the resignation of the government, asking it to stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed.