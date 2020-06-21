Iran’s First Production Line for Insulin Jet Injectors Enters Service

Iran’s Vice President for Science and Technology has inaugurated the first production line for insulin jet injectors in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Sorena Sattari described the move as a giant and positive step for Iran.

“Insulin is one of the medicines in the country which requires a lot of foreign currency [to procure], and we were not able to step into that domain previously,” said Sattari.

“But fortunately, the inauguration of the first production line for insulin jet injectors is a major and positive step for Iran,” he said on Sunday.

He said the development is an initial step for Iran to achieve more accomplishments in this sector.

He noted knowledge-based companies are active in the production of medical equipment and medicines, and expressed his gratitude to the one such firm which managed to produce insulin jet injectors in the country.

