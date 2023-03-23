Iran’s deputy FM meets with senior E3 diplomats in Oslo

In a tweet, Bagheri Kani said that he and the European diplomats “discussed extensively a range of issues of mutual interest & concern” during the meeting held in Oslo, Norway.

“We spare no opportunity to clarify our views & warn against certain miscalculations. We’re determined in advancing our national interests, including through diplomacy,” he added.

Bagheri Kani, however, did not specify the issues that were raised during the discussions.

News of the development sparked speculation of that the meeting could have been focused on efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

The German Foreign Ministry, however, rejected the speculation and said no such discussions had taken place.