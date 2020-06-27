Iran’s COVID-19 Cases Surpass 220,000: Official

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 2,456 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 220,180.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 125 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall fatalities to 10,364.

She further noted that 180,661 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospital.

According to Lari, 2,928 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease.

The spokesperson says 1,583,542 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

According to the spokeswoman, Kermanshah, Hormozgan, Khuzestan, Khorasan Razavi, Kurdistan, and West Azarbaijan provinces have recorded the highest number of patients hospitalized for coronavirus, and are considered red zones.

The situation is alarming at Golestan, Bushehr, East Azarbaijan, Sistan and Baluchestan and Lorestan provinces, Lari noted.