Iran’s COVID-19 Cases Exceed 360,000: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 361,150 patients have contracted the novel coronavirus so far, including 2,245 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

In a press briefing on Monday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 133 patients since Sunday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 20,776.

So far, she added, 311,365 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,848 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 3,062,422 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, Alborz, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Ardabil, Yazd, Markazi, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Golestan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Hamadan, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Qazvin, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Zanjan provinces, she added.