Iran’s Central Bank Governor Sacked as He Begins Presidential Campaign

Abdolnasser Hemmati, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), has been sacked from his position as he begins campaigning for the next month’s presidential election.

Rumours began to spread earlier today after Hemmati’s deputy, Akbar Komeijani, attended a meeting of the Rouhani administration’s economic coordination committee instead of the Central Bank Governor.

Later in the day, the news of his removal from office was confirmed by an informed source speaking to Mehr News Agency.

It was initially reported that Hamid Pourmohammadi, a deputy head of Iran’s Plan and Budget Organisation, has been named the new governor of the Central Bank, but he later denied the rumours, and said he has rejected the offer a few days ago.

Komeijani was later named as the new Governor of the Central Bank, replacing Hemmati who is one of the seven candidates approved by the Guardian Council to run for president.