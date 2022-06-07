Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Burglars damage bank deposit boxes in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran bank deposit boxes

In a rare incident, dozens of safe deposit boxes in one of Iran’s Bank Melli branches in the capital have been damaged by bandits, a statement by the bank confirmed earlier reports.

The burglars took advantage of a three-day holiday in Iran to break into a major branch and damaged the deposit boxes.

The statement put the number of the damaged deposit boxes at 68, refuting reports that a thousand boxes were targeted.

No additional details have yet been released on whether any items have been stolen from the boxes or how much the haul totaled.

Detective Colonel Ali Valipour Goodarzi, the head of the Greater Tehran Economic Security Police, said several suspects, including some bank staffers, are under investigation.

