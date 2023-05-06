Former Iran Central Bank officials convicted by court

Seif, his former deputy Ahmad Araqchi, and his former adviser Salar Aqakhani, were convicted for actions deemed equivalent to the smuggling of foreign exchange.

Seif, who directed the Central Bank from 2013 to 2018, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and Araqchi to eight, in 2021 for mismanaging public funds.

Several months later, however, Iran’s Supreme Court acquitted Seif and his deputies.

The high court said that the defendants had been in charge of implementing macro foreign exchange policies, and therefore, criminalizing their actions and attributing the crime of disrupting the country’s economic system to them would not be legally justified.