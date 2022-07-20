Iran’s central bank governor upbeat about rial-ruble trading

After a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Ali Salehi Abadi hailed the move as a major initiative that can serve as a stepping stone to facilitate trade between businesspeople in Iran and Russia.

Both Iran and Russia, under US-led Western sanctions, have been trying to weaning their bilateral trade off the US dollar, which is used as a political tool for pressure and domination

Tehran and Moscow have also been working on developing an alternative to the global interbank money transfer service, SWIFT, through unification of their banking systems.